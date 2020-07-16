Metro & Crime

Husband remanded for pouring hot water on wife’s breasts

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

An Enugu South Magistrates’ Court has remanded a man, Mr. Emmanuel Opoku, in police custody for allegedly pouring hot water on his nursing wife’s breasts. Opoku was arraigned on Tuesday. The accused was charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. According to the charge sheet, No: MES/ 226 c/20, Opoku unlawfully poured hot water on his wife’s breasts which caused her grievous bodily harm and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 290 of the Criminal Code Cap 30 Vol. II Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.

Legal team and Pro Bono lawyers led by the Head of Legal Unit of Women Aid Collective (WACOL), a human rights organisation, Mrs. Ijeoma Ezeude, Onyeonagu and Dr. Nick Agbo, as well as the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Otibe Innocent, opposed Opoku’s bail application.

The magistrate refused the bail application on grounds of public interest and remanded the accused in police custody. Last weekend, Opoku, a Ghanaian, poured hot water on his wife’s breasts. The incident occurred at their residence at Akwuke in the Enugu South Local Government Area. A good Samaritan reported the incident to WACOL. This came days after a couple was arrested for torturing a 10-yearold maid by allegedly inserting pepper in her parts and attempting to drive a six-inch nail into her head.

