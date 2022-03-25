Arts & Entertainments

Husband snatchers should be severely dealt with, says Nkechi Blessing

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, says disciplinary measures should be meted out to women who snatch other people’s husbands. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the film star cited the case of a lady who eloped with her friend’s husband. According to Blessing, any woman who snatches other people’s husbands should be severely dealt with to serve as a lesson to others. “I read a story about a lady who ran off with her friend’s husband. Na una dey let this thing happen. One person suppose don collect so that e go fit serve as an example to the rest,” she said.

“We go just teach one person lesson, then the rest go lock up. If na jazz, he go clear for the guy eye.” Blessing’s opinion has since opened the floodgates of mixed reactions on social media platforms. While the actress didn’t mention any name, a number of social media users attributed her post to be a dig at Mercy Aigbe, another film star. Aigbe recently attracted public attention over her controversial marriage to Kazim Adeoti, the movie promoter. In 2014, she married Lanre Gentry, the hotelier with whom she had two children — Juwon Gentry and Michelle Aigbe.

But in 2017, she separated from Gentry due to claims of domestic violence and started a campaign against it. Aigbe would five years later unveil Adeoti, who is a married man, as her new partner. The 44-year-old actress also said being a second wife to Adeoti is a personal choice she’s happy with — a statement that angered Adeoti’s first wife who accused Aigbe of snatching her husband

 

