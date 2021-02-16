Husband stabs wife to death over alleged infidelity

A 46-year-old man, Olatunji Sobola, has allegedly stabbed his 38-year-old wife, Monday Sobola, to death over a claim of infidelity. The suspect, an official of Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State, was arrested on Saturday, February 13, at Owode-Egba in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed Sobola’s arrest to journalists in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday.

The PPRO said the suspect was arrested following a complaint by Momudat’s father, Ambali Yinusa, at the Owode-Egba Divisional Headquarters.

The victim’s father told the police that the couple had an argument which resulted in a fisticuff, during which the suspect allegedly stabbed his daughter, Momudat, to death. “Upon the report, the DPO, Owode- Egba Division, Matthew Ediae, dispatched his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and the victim was quickly rushed to the hospital for treatment. “But while the treatment was going on, the victim gave up the ghost.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to have been married to the deceased for 20 years, alleged that he suspected his wife to have been having an extra marital relationship because of some text messages he saw on her phone.

“He (suspect) stated further that it was when he challenged his late wife about his suspicions that a fight broke out between them which eventually led to the death of the mother of three,”Oyeyemi said.

The PPRO disclosed that Momudat’s body had been deposited at the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) for autopsy.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.

