Husband to court: I caught my wife with another man, she’s diabolical

A spare parts dealer, Mr Olubunmi Osundeyi has prayed a Grade’ A’ Customary Court in Mapo in Ibadan to grant his prayer for divorce from his estranged wife, Funke on grounds of adultery and violence. Osundeyi who resides in Oke-Ado- Liberty area in Ibadan, contended that he abandoned his home in order for his safety.

“Funke’s parents did not take any bride price from me, but her lifestyle since we started living together as husband and wife has been full of horror and unpleasant experiences. “I’ve caught her red-handed with a man in my bedroom. The man escaped. “She is into diabolical things,” he said.

Osundeyi said Funke is ill-tempered and engages in physical fights at the slightest provocation. Funke, in her defence, denied all allegations leveled against her. She accused her husband of of eloping with his mistress.

“My lord, I have been the sole provider for my family. In fact, Osundeyi beats me,” Funke said. Delivering judgment, the President of the Court, Mrs S.M. Akintayo held that there was no marital contract between the couple since bride price or dowry which is an essential requirement was not given.

“There is no marriage to be dissolved as a result,” she held.. She however, ordered Osundeyi to pay N10,000 as the children’s monthly feeding allowance. She directed the couple to be jointly responsible for the children’s education and restrained Funke from harassing and intimidating Osundeyi.

Meanwhile, a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday ordered that a 20-year-old mason, Dauda Francis, be given six strokes of the cane for stealing two cell phones worth N210,000. Francis, who resides in Rigachikun in Kaduna, pleaded guilty to one count of theft. Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, also sentenced Francis to five months Imprisonment.

Emmanuel did not give Francis an option to pay a fine. Earlier, the convict begged the court to temper justice with mercy, saying that he was aware of his wrongdoings and had learnt his lesson.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Chidi Leo told the court that the convict committed the offence at 8.30a.m. on May 28, at Kawo Kaduna. He said that Francis stole a Samsung Galaxy and Tecno Phantom X, worth N210,000 from the purse of Ms Sarah Williams. Leo added that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 271 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...