Body & Soul

Husband to court: I caught my wife with another man, she’s diabolical

Posted on Author Oluwatosin Omoniyi WITH AGENCY REPORT Comment(0)

A spare parts dealer, Mr Olubunmi Osundeyi has prayed a Grade’ A’ Customary Court in Mapo in Ibadan to grant his prayer for divorce from his estranged wife, Funke on grounds of adultery and violence. Osundeyi who resides in Oke-Ado- Liberty area in Ibadan, contended that he abandoned his home in order for his safety.

 

“Funke’s parents did not take any bride price from me, but her lifestyle since we started living together as husband and wife has been full of horror and unpleasant experiences. “I’ve caught her red-handed with a man in my bedroom. The man escaped. “She is into diabolical things,” he said.

 

Osundeyi said Funke is ill-tempered and engages in physical fights at the slightest provocation. Funke, in her defence, denied all allegations leveled against her. She accused her husband of of eloping with his mistress.

 

“My lord, I have been the sole provider for my family. In fact, Osundeyi beats me,” Funke said. Delivering judgment, the President of the Court, Mrs S.M. Akintayo held that there was no marital contract between the couple since bride price or dowry which is an essential requirement was not given.

 

“There is no marriage to be dissolved as a result,” she held.. She however, ordered Osundeyi to pay N10,000 as the children’s monthly feeding allowance. She directed the couple to be jointly responsible for the children’s education and restrained Funke from harassing and intimidating Osundeyi.

 

Meanwhile, a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday ordered that a 20-year-old mason, Dauda Francis, be given six strokes of the cane for stealing two cell phones worth N210,000. Francis, who resides in Rigachikun in Kaduna, pleaded guilty to one count of theft. Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, also sentenced Francis to five months Imprisonment.

 

Emmanuel did not give Francis an option to pay a fine. Earlier, the convict begged the court to temper justice with mercy, saying that he was aware of his wrongdoings and had learnt his lesson.

 

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Chidi Leo told the court that the convict committed the offence at 8.30a.m. on May 28, at Kawo Kaduna. He said that Francis stole a Samsung Galaxy and Tecno Phantom X, worth N210,000 from the purse of Ms Sarah Williams. Leo added that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 271 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Culture meets style in Ugo Monye’s ‘Opulence’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ace Nigerian designer, Ugo Monye has once again weaved his magic as the eponymous label drops their first collection to usher in the New Year, 2022 titled ‘Opulence’.   It’s an interesting combination of cultural heritage and the modern style in this shades of pink and maroon highlight collection. The collection was inspired by the […]
Body & Soul

Malarial tones 4: Bolu to the rescue!

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Looking back, things seemed to be falling in place for Hetty. This year’s lovers’ day was the best so far for her.   Bolu was godsend. When she made the ‘cheat’ arrangement of gifting herself a non existent man to pamper her with gifts on Valentine’s day, she was just trying to create a flitting […]
Body & Soul

Double dose collection by Jurio Luti

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigerian men’s wear brand, Jurio Luti decided to make an entrance into the Nigerian fashion circle with double dose collections, Ohun Asiko kaftan and suit collection titled ‘Brazen’.   Each collection has its unique vibe. It was raining smart kaftan in the first lookbook which is titled “Ohun Asiko”, a Yoruba word for ‘New Trends’. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica