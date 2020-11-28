Husband, wife, another in police net for stealing baby in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command yesterday disclosed that they have arrested a man and his wife for stealing a three-day-old baby belonging to their neighbour. A statement by the spokesman of the Command, ASP Muhammad Jalige, said: “On 9th November 2020, the Kaduna State Police Command received a complaint of a missing threeday- old baby boy.

“On receipt of the complaint, the operatives of the command immediately swung into action, gathered sufficient intelligence and succeeded in arresting the suspects namely; Kabiru Suleiman, 30 years (husband), Aisha Musa 19 years (wife) and Salamatu Musa, 27 years of age all resident of Abuja Road Rigasa.

“It is worthy to note that the suspects started nurturing the evil plan during early period of the pregnancy by coming closer to the expectant mother in the guise of friendship and succeeded in whisking away the baby three days after delivery to unknown destination.”

He, however, said: “The suspects were arrested by the Command’s Operatives on November 26, 2020 about 1300hrs in their hideout at Unguwan Baraya Jos Road Bauchi, Bauchi State and recovered the baby safely and subsequently handed him over to his parents. “Upon investigation the suspects confessed to the crime and will be charged to court to face the consequences of their action.”

He said: “In the light of the above, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command CP Umar M. Muri is calling on the people of Kaduna State to be wary of whom they entrust their Children and wards, to avoid the repeat of such incident as children are precious gift from God which should be guided with all level solemnity.

