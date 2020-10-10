Husband, wife found dead inside farm in Ebonyi

A husband and wife in Amuzu Nkpoghoro, Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, whose names could not be immediately ascertained, were yesterday found dead in a farm in the community. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the couple was discovered in farmland already dead.

Some members of the community had alleged that the couple may have been killed by suspected herdsmen. Sources said: “Information shows that a couple from Amuzu Nkpoghoro, Afikpo North Local Government Area went to farm yesterday and did not come back.

A search party was launched by youths of the community. “This morning their dead bodies were found, packed together on farmland. Some alleged that the evil was perpetrated by herders, while police in the area have commenced investigation into the matter.

“The corpses of the victims were already decomposing. The youth of the area that went in search of the couple are now at the Police Division, Afikpo North waiting for the DPO, who went to Area Command to get clearance for the burial of the victim.” When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, said the command had not received a signal on the incident. “Murder cases are not what you delay.

It could be that it happened this morning and the DPO is gathering information to send to the command.” Youths of the affected community had besieged Afikpo Police Division over the murder of the couple.

