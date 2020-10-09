Metro & Crime

Husband, wife found dead inside farm

Posted on

Husband and wife in Amuzu Nkpoghoro, Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government area of Ebonyi state whose names could not be immediately ascertained were on Friday found dead in a farm in the community.
Some members of the community had alleged that the couple may have been killed by herdsmen.
“Information shows that a couple from Amuzu Nkpogoro, Afikpo North LGA went to farm Thursday and did not come back. A search party was launched by youths of the community.
“This morning their dead bodies were found, packed together on a farmland. Some alleged that the evil was perpetrated by herders, while police in the area has commenced investigation into the matter.
“The corpse of the victims were already decomposing. The youths of the area that went in search of the couple are now at the Police Division, Afikpo North waiting for the DPO who went to Area Command to get clearance for the burial of the victims,” sources said.
When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah stated that the Command has not received signals on the incident.

