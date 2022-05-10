Husband, wife, oneotherdieasanother illegalrefineryexplodesinAbia, scoresinjured

Barely two weeks after a similar incident claimed about 100 lives in neighbouring Imo State, no fewer than three persons have been reported dead following an explosion at an illegal refinery situated in Uzuaku community in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State. Reports say the incident happened on Friday night and casualties include husband and wife with an only son of another family. A source said illegal bun-kering and refining of crude resumed in the area after the Shell pipeline that service the Uzuaku/Owaza axis which have not had crude oil running through the pipeline for some weeks leading to the stoppage of illegal oil bunkering activities in the area, opened the pipes for product flow. The source added that the resumption of pumping of crude oil along the pipeline within the week may have prompted the illegal refinery operators to go back to their business. A community leader, who confirmed the incident, said while the persons that were burnt to death at the scene of the incident were buried immediately, a few others died later at the hospital and some were still recovering The source also said the death toll so far has hit close to 10.
Related Articles
A’Ibom Info Commissioner extols Young Lawyers’ Debate winners
The success of Iborokam Akai and Saviour Sam at the just concluded Young Lawyers Debate has been described as a feat in line with the Dakkada philosophy of Governor Udom Emmanuel. Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong stated this in his office, when the Chairman of Young Lawyers Forum, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
10 killed,10 injured as gunmen invade Ebonyi communities
…2 Policemen, 2 lawyers among those killed At least, 10 persons including policemen were yesterday killed when gunmen invaded Isu and Onicha Igboeze communities, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. While two policemen were reportedly killed in Isu during the the invasion, others were killed in Onicha Igboeze. It was also said that two […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JUST IN: Akeredolu loses close aide in ghastly auto crash
Adewale Momoh, Akure Tragedy struck in Ondo State over the weekend following the death of the Chief of Protocol to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Tosin Ogunbodede, who was a top member of Akeredolu’s government, lost his life in a ghastly auto crash that occurred on Saturday night along the busy Ilesha Expressway. The accident also […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)