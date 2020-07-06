Hushpuppi: APC plotting to clampdown on political opponents –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against prominent opposition members concerning the alleged fraudster, Raymond Abbas (also know as Hushpuppi) was plot by the APC-led Federal Government to clampdown on perceived opponents ahead of the 2023 general election.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, had over the weekend, called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), to investigate alleged link with some top PDP members with the suspected fraudster.

But the PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described such statement as reckless, and said it exposed the APC’s victimisation agenda.

The party said it has been made aware that the statement was “part of a heinous design by certain power mongers close to the APC administration to commence a fresh clampdown on perceived political rivals within and outside the opposition circles.”

According to the statement, the fabrications further exposed how the APC administration has been using agencies under its control to frame innocent opposition members, dissenting voices, rival political parties and perceived opponents of the government on trumped-up charges under the guise of fighting corruption.

PDP noted that such statement being made even after a very broad investigation by prominent investigators including the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), on Hushpuppi’s activities leaves no one in doubt that APC government has been victim-izing opposition members with fabricated charges.

“Nigerians should not be surprised when the APC will begin to list the names of innocent political leaders, including those who are now being persecuted in their party, on trumpedup charges, for political interests.

“While our party has no link whatsoever with Hushpuppi, as the APC also acknowledged, Nigerians are aware that his pictures with some prominent Nigerians, such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, which the APC is frenzied about, do not suggest any affinity beyond the usual jostling by people, world over, to be photographed with leaders.

“Of course, such happens to all prominent individuals, especially leaders, including President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is therefore unfortunate that a ruling party, which is now led by a sitting governor, is spending its energy to frame innocent Nigerians instead of confronting the myriads of economic and security problems it caused the nation, in addition to finding solution to the serious demands of COVID-19 pandemic

