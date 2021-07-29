Hushpuppi bribe allegations: US court orders FBI to arrest Abba Kyari

It can now be confirmed that a warrant of arrest has been issued for Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, according to US court papers.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been ordered by Judge Otis Wright of the United States District Court for the Central District of California to track down Kyari and extradite him to the United States for his role in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetrated by Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas, a notorious Nigerian fraudster.

Abbas was detained in Dubai in June and pled guilty to fraud in the United States this week. According to the FBI, Messrs. Abbas and Kyari were buddies and were both involved in a money laundering scheme.

Kyari was also charged with accepting money from Abbas in exchange for the arrest of a syndicate member in Nigeria.

According to court documents reviewed by The Gazette, American prosecutors first filed a court warrant to arrest Kyari on February 12, 2021. On April 29, 2021, a new warrant was issued.

On July 26, Judge Wright’s order allowing the FBI to arrest Kyari and hold him in US custody was made public.

Kyari has refuted claims of collusion with Hushpuppi in a hasty statement, saying he only met him two years ago and had no financial gain from the fraudster.

Like this: Like Loading...