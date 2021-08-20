News

Hushpuppi: Court declines ex-parte motion to stop Abba Kyari’s extradition

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has rejected an ex-parte application for an order to stop the Nigerian Police Force and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), from arresting and extraditing the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered Thursday evening by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, declined the motion which was filed by a group under the eagis of the Incorporated Trustees of Northern Peace Foundation.

Rather, the court ordered the Applicants, through their lawyer, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, to turn the ex-parte application a motion on notice and serve all the relevant processes on Police and AGF.

It subsequently adjourned the matter till September 9 for mention.

The group had supported the ex-parte application dated August 9, with a 21- paragraphed affidavit of urgency.

They specifically prayed the court for a temporary order of injunction against the two Defendants, pending the hearing and determination of their substantial suit.

It will be recalled that DCP Kyari was indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, in the multi-million naira advanced fee fraud said to have been perpetrated by a Nigerian citizen, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hussipuppi.

Police had since constituted a panel to probe Kyari who had since been suspended.

Leave a Reply

