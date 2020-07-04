Hushpuppi faces 20-year sentence in US prison

The United States Department for Justice has said Ramon Olorunwa Abbas aka Hushpuppi, is facing a 20-year maximum sentence in prison.

Hushpuppi and his friend Olakekan Jacob known as Woodberry were extradited to the United States after they were apprehended by the Dubai Police.

He is facing criminal charges for conspiracy to launder hundreds of millions of dollars from business email compromise, (BEC) frauds, and other scams.

“If convicted of conspiracy to engage in money laundering, Abbas would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in a federal prison,” the US Department of Justice said in a statement on Friday.

FBI’s Special Agent, Andrew John Innocenti, said in a criminal complaint filed before the United States District Court for the Central District of California that “beginning no later than October 15, 2019, and continuing through at least October 17, 2019, in the county of Los Angeles, in the Central District of California, and elsewhere, the defendant conspired to launder proceeds fraudulently obtained from a law firm.”

Hushpuppi arrived in Chicago on Thursday evening and made his initial court appearance on Friday morning.

He is expected to be “transferred to Los Angeles in the coming weeks”.

Meanwhile, an English Premier League club was among the victims Hushpuppi, conspired to defraud.

The allegation was contained in an affidavit deposed to by FBI Special Agent, Andre Innocenti, who is assigned to the Los Angeles Field Office High-tech Organise Crime Squad.

According to the affidavit, Hushpuppi will face criminal charges for conspiring to launder hundreds of millions of dollars from business email compromise frauds and other scams including schemes targeting a U.S. law firm, a foreign bank and an unnamed English Premier League club.

Like this: Like Loading...