Hushpuppi: Plot by APC to clampdown on political opponents – PDP

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against prominent opposition members concerning the alleged fraudster, Raymond Abbas (also know as Hushpuppi) was plot by the APC-led Federal Government to clampdown on perceived opponents ahead of the 2023 general election.
APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena had over the weekend, called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), to investigate alleged links with some top PDP members with the suspected fraudster.
But PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described such statement as reckless and said it exposed the APC’s victimisation agenda.
The party said it has been made aware that the statement was “part of a heinous design by certain power mongers close to the APC administration to commence a fresh clampdown on perceived political rivals within and outside the opposition circles.”
According to the statement, the fabrications further exposed how the APC administration has been using agencies under its control to frame innocent opposition members, dissenting voices, rival political parties and perceived opponents of the government on trumped-up charges under the guise of fighting corruption.
PDP noted that such statements being made even after a very broad investigation by prominent investigators including the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), on Hushpuppi’s activities leaves no one in doubt that APC government has been victimizing opposition members with fabricated charges.

