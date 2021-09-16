Hushpuppi: Police Commission to decide Kyari’s fate, says Dingyadi

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, has said the outcome of investigations on the alleged fraud case involving the former Head, Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, will be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari. The minister also noted that the final decision will be taken by the Police Service Commission (PSC) headed by former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Musiliu Smith.

Speaking on Tuesday, as a guest on Channels Television’s programme, ‘Politics Today’, Dingydi also said the fate of the former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Com-mission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, would also be determined by President Buhari. Dingyadi said the Presidency had yet to submit the report of the Justice Salami Panel to his ministry and the police authorities.

He said: “The matter has been investigated; and the man (Magu) is still in the service; he is still at the force headquarters. “What I know is that the report of the committee has been submitted to Mr. President and as far I know, no communication has yet been submitted to the ministry or to the police force on this matter.

“So, we are waiting for the final outcome, and the public would be informed as and when the need arises.” Responding to questions on Kyari, who was indicted for alleged involvement in a $1.1million fraud perpetrated by an Instagram Influencer, Abba Ramon (aka Hushpuppi), the minister said: “The issue of Abba Kyari is in the public domain. “By now, everybody has heard that the police have set up a committee to investigate all these allegations. “You have also reported that the committee has submitted its report to the IGP and the report and recommendations have also been submitted to the Attorney-General for a legal opinion. Thereafter, we will take it to the President for final consideration.

