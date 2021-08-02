Hushpuppi: PSC okays IGP’s recommendation, suspends Kyari

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has suspended the Commander, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari from exercising the powers and functions of his office, following the super cop’s indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on allegations bordering on money laundering.

Already, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has set up a four-man Special Investigation Panel (SIP), to review allegations made against the IRT’s head by convicted fraudster,

Ramon Abbas (alias Hushpuppi). Hushpuppi had listed Kyari as one of his co-conspirators in a multi-million dollar money laundering case that formed the basis of his conviction by a US court. Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who conveyed Kyari’s suspension, Sunday, said it took effect from Saturday, July 31.

The suspension came on the heels of a recommendation for the action of the senior officer by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba.

“The Police Service Commission has suspended Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force from the exercise of the Powers and functions of his office,” Ani said.

According to him: “Abba Kyari’s suspension took effect from Saturday July 31, 2021 and would subsist pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States.

“The Commission has also directed the Inspector General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

“The Commission’s decision which was conveyed in a letter with reference, PSC/POL/D/153/vol/V/138 to the Inspector General of Police today, Sunday, August 1st, 2021, was signed by Hon. Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner 1 in the Commission for the Commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police who is currently on leave.”

And in a related development, two more students abducted from the Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri, in Kebbi State, have been rescued.

The students were reportedly rescued in a forest in Zamfara state. Muhammad Shehu, po-lice spokesperson in Zamfara, confirmed the development on Sunday.

He said the students — a male and female — were rescued on Saturday. It had been reported how a number of students and teachers were kidnapped when gunmen attacked the school on June 17.

The gunmen invaded the school on motorcycles and engaged police officers in crossfire — wounding some of the students while one died in the process. However, three days later, the Nigerian Army in a surveillance operation, rescued three of the students.

To date, there is no official information yet regarding the number of students abducted by the attackers who are being reported to be bandits terrorising communities in the north. In recent times, schools, especially in northern Nigeria, have been targeted by gunmen.

