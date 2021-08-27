Hushpuppi: SIP on Kyari submits report to IGP

News Top Stories

The Special Investigation Panel (SIP) set up to investigate the allegations of compromise levelled against suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, by an Instagram celebrity, Abbas Rahmon aka Hushpuppi, has submitted its report to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba. Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, made the disclosure in a statement yesterday. He said: “The IGP today (Thursday) received the report of the NPF Special Investigation Panel (SIP) investigating the alleged indictment of the erstwhile Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). “The report was submitted by the Chairman of the SIP, DIG Joseph Egbunike, at Force Headquarters, Abuja.” According to Mba, the report contains the case file of the probe, evidence and findings as well as testimonies from Kyari and other persons and groups linked to the matter.

