News

Hushpuppi to be sentenced by US court today

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The sentencing in United States’ Federal Court of a Nigerian influencer and fraudster Ramon Abbas (aka Hushpuppi) is set for today at a California court, an online news portal, Per Second News has learn’t. Hushpuppi could face up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to money laundering in July 2021. He was extradited to the US in July 2020, a month after being arrested at his luxury apartment at a five-star hotel in Dubai.

Court documents said Abbas’s crimes cost victims almost $24 million. Prosecutors alleged he was responsible for scams worth hundreds of millions of dollars. In one scheme, he tried to steal more than $1.1m from someone who wanted to fund a new children’s school in Qatar.

Kristi Johnson, acting director of the FBI’s Los Angeles office, said that Abbas was one of the “most high-profile money launderers in the world”, who acted in the open rather than the shadows.

Almost $41m in cash and 13 cars valued at about $6.8m were seized, as were phone and computer evidence containing more than 100,000 fraudulent files. In addition, the email addresses of nearly two million possible victims were found, according to Dubai Police.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Double Candidacy: Rep sues INEC, NNPP

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives representing Gwer West/Gwer East Federal constituency of Benue State, Hon. Mark Gbillah has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) before the court for filing his name as a senatorial candidate in two parties. Recall that in the INEC final list […]
News

VAT Collection: FIRS files appeal against court judgment

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has appealed a recent judgment of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on the issue of Value Added Tax (VAT) collection.   The FIRS disclosed this in a statement by its Director, Communications and Liaison Department, Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad. The statement reads as follows: “This is […]
News

Insane, persistent killing must stop, Buhari warns Zamfara bandits

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…urges military to take battle to criminals President Muhammmadu Buhari has warned bandits operating in Zamfara State to stop the “insane and persistent killing” of people in the state. The President also urged security agencies to take the battle to the criminals in their hideouts in order to stop them in their tracks. The President, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica