Hushpuppi to receive prison sentence in U.S. September 21

The United States Attorney’s Office for Central District of California, Los Angeles, has confirmed that Internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, will be sentenced on September 21, 2022. This was disclosed via email by the court’s Director of Media Relations, Thom Mrozek, on Friday. Hushpuppi’s sentence date had been moved three times since his conviction in 2021. Valentine’s February 14 date was first chosen for his sentencing before it was postponed to July 11, and now September 21. The court official, Thom Mrozek, said Hushpuppi, who had pleaded guilty to the alleged $1.1m fraud last year, “…is currently scheduled to be sentenced by a federal judge in Los Angeles on September 21.”

 

