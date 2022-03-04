News Top Stories

Hushpuppi: Why FG filed extradition request against Kyari-Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday explained why the Federal Government decided to initiate extraditionproceedingsagainst suspended Commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, regarding his indictment in the $1.1million wire fraud perpetrated by Abass Ramon (aka Hushpuppi) and four others. TheFederalGovernment had approved the request by the United States for Kyari to be extradited to America from Nigeria in connection with the fraud.

In a statement by his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, Malami said: “As you are aware extradition is a process that involves multifaceted components. “The components are usually multi-territorial; international, local and judicial. Submission of request from the concern party to the relevant authorities constitutes one of such components.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice received the extradition request in respect of the officer in question. “After thorough studies and reviews of the issues regarding the application and components thereof, the office processed the application and forward the same to the relevant authorities for further necessary action.”

The Federal Government’s approval was acted upon by the AGF through an application filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking Kyari’s extradition. In the application marked FHC/ABJ/CS/249/2022 and filed pursuant to the Extradition Act, Malami submitted that it followed a request by theDiplomaticRepresentative of the US Embassy in Abuja. He said the request was “for the surrender of Abba Alhaji Kyari, who is a subject in a superseding three counts indictment”.

He submitted that he was satisfied that the offence in respect of which Kyari’s surrender is not political nor is it trivial. The AGF also expressed satisfaction that the request was not made to persecute or punish him on account of his race, religion, nationality, or political opinions but in good faith and the interest of justice.

He said Kyari, “if surrendered, will not be prejudiced at his trial and will not be punished, detained or restricted in his personal liberty, by reason of his race, nationality or political opinions. “Having regard to all the circumstances in which the offence was committed, it will not be unjust or oppressive, or be too severe a punishment, to surrender him.” Malami said government was also satisfied that Kyari had been accused of the offence for which his surrender is sought. He further noted that there was no criminal proceeding pending against Kyari in Nigeria for the same offence. A juryinApril2021filedan indictmentagainstKyariwith theapprovalof theUSDistrict Court and demanded Kyari stand trial for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft. Consequently, a US Embassy requested Kyari’s extradition.

 

