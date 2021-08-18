News Top Stories

Hushpuppi: Why IGP rejected Panel report on Abba Kyari

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Fresh facts emerged last night on why the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, allegedly rejected a report submitted by a panel setup to investigate the indictment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Impeccable sources in the know of the development told this newspaper that Alkali reportedly rejected the report based on what it claimed was a not ‘too favourable conclusion’ on Kyari. The earlier report, which was submitted by the four-man Panel led by Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Joseph Egbunike, was, however, asked to review the report with a view to submitting a “more thorough work”.

It was also gathered that the Panel submitted a report to the IG last week but was rejected, even as the panel, however, resubmitted another report on Monday, after the IGP had expressed discomfort with panel’s earlier findings and recommendations. New Telegraph learnt that Kyari, before the submission of the report, had appeared the panel several times, where he reportedly defended himself against the allegations. Recall that a United States court had issued a warrant for Kyari arrest following his alleged involvement in a $1.1million Internet fraud allegedly perpetrated by an Instagram influencer, Abbas Ramon (aka Hushpuppi), alongside four others.

The four others are; AbdulRahman Juma; Vincent Kelly Chibuzo (Kelly); Rukayat Motunrayo Fashola; and Bolatito Agbabiaka. The FBI, according to reports, claimed that Kyari had detained Chibuzor at the behest of Hushpuppi for one month to enable the latter and his co-conspirators to fleece their Qatari victim of over $1million.

Our Reporters

