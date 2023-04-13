Hushpuppi’s associate, Woodberry, pleads guilty, forfeits $8m, assets

Olalekan Jacob Ponle, (aka Mr Woodberry, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud. He also agreed to forfeit $8 million in proceeds of wire fraud as well as luxury cars and watches to the foreign government. Woodberry, a known associate of the now-imprisoned internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi, recently in a plea declaration submitted at the United States District Court of the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division on April 6, pleaded guilty to count one of the indictments, the Peoples Gazette reports. According to his plea agreement, he is required to pay back the sum of $8 million he fraudulently received from the seven companies that he scammed. “Defendant understands that by pleading guilty, he will subject to forfeiture to the United States all right, title, and interest that he has in any property constituting or derived from proceeds obtained, directly or indirectly, as a result of the offence,” stated the document containing Ponle’s signed plea declaration.”

