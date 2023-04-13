Hushpuppi’s Parnter, Woodberry, Pleads Guilty To Fraud In US

The partner and accomplice of Nigerian internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi, Olalekan Jacob Ponle (AKA Mr Woodberry) has been found guilty of fraud charges levelled against him in a United States (US) court.

In a plea declaration submitted at the United States District Court of the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division on April 6, Woodberry pleaded guilty to count one of the indictments.

New Telegraph gathered that after pleading guilty to the charges he agreed to forfeit $8 million in proceeds of the fraudulent scheme known as business email compromise (BEC).

Part of his plea bargain includes the forfeiture of his luxury cars, watches, and expensive fashion accessories which included four Rolex watches, one Patek Philippe watch, three Audemars Piguet watches, three gold and diamond-studded earrings, and six gold neck chains to the US government.

While the luxury cars Woodbery would forfeit includes, Rolls Royce Cullinan with vehicle no J9153, Lamborghini Urus (N4973), and Mercedes-Benz G-class (G68816). He was also asked to waive his rights to the luxury cars, and designer watches he had stashed in Dubai.

In his plea agreement, he is required to pay back the sum of $8 million he fraudulently received from the seven companies that he scammed.

“Defendant understands that by pleading guilty, he will subject to forfeiture to the United States all right, title, and interest that he has in any property constituting or derived from proceeds obtained, directly or indirectly, as a result of the offence,” stated the document containing Mr Ponle’s signed plea declaration.

Woodberry like his ally, Hushpuppi, before his arrest, was known to flaunt their lavish lifestyle on social media, especially on Instagram.