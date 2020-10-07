Metro & Crime

Hushpuppi’s US trial suspended till 2021

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The trial of Nigerian Internet celebrity Hushpuppi, earlier scheduled to commence this month, has been suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The suspension is contained in the orders of a district judge in California, Otis Wright, released on September 23.
Hushpuppi, whose real name is Ramon Abass, is being tried on a four-count charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracies, international money laundering, and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.
His case was originally fixed for October 13 after he earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges pressed against.
The trial will now continue on May 4, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Niger: Bandits kidnap 10, set houses ablaze

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

Bandits have unleashed terror on villages in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. In the Sunday attacks, the bandits kidnapped at least 10 people, stole farm produce and set several houses ablaze. This came barely 48 hours after the bandits attacked some communities in the state. According to reports, communities affected in the latest […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Calabar’s Marian Market on fire

Posted on Author Reporter

  Marian Market in Calabar, Cross River State is currently on fire, NTA is reporting. Shop owners and good samaritans are said to be battling to put out the blaze. More details later… SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET […]
Metro & Crime

Plateau NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel gets new officials

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Plateau Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) have elected its new officials who would steer its affairs for the next three years. The election, which was earlier slated for July 22, was, however, concluded on Friday, July 24, because the contestants for the chairmanship position scored same votes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: