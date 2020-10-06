Metro & Crime

Hushpuppi’s US trial suspended till 2021

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The trial of Nigerian Internet celebrity Hushpuppi, earlier scheduled to commence this month, has been suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The suspension is contained in the orders of a district judge in California, Otis Wright, released on September 23.
Hushpuppi, whose real name is Ramon Abass, is being tried on a four-count charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracies, international money laundering, and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.
His case was originally fixed for October 13 after he earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges pressed against.
The trial will now continue on May 4, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Customs intercepts 3,122 rounds of live ammunition, 2,682 bags of foreign rice in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘C’ Owerri, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 3,122 rounds of ammunition. The ammunition and other contraband items confiscated since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown came to a total Duty Paid Value of N442,473,000 million. Controller of the NCS, FOU Zone C, Mr Kayode Olusemire made the disclosure […]
Metro & Crime

Victim’s diary: COVID-19 is real, but not a death sentence, says Ajimobi’s brother

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

A younger brother to the late governor of Oyo State, Mr. Adetunji Ajimobi, Monday told the doubting people of the state and Nigerians in general that COVID-19 is very real, but that being tested positive was not a death sentence if promptly and diligently treated.   The younger brother to late Senator Abiola Ajimobi said […]
Metro & Crime

Ayade loses as judge withdraws from PDP case

Posted on Author Clement James

Barely two days to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Congress in Cross River State, a faction of the party, led by the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has lost the case against the national leadership of the party over the conduct of ward and local government congress. On Wednesday, a vacation Judge, Justice Elias Abua […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: