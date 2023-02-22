Hussy: Afro pop youngster carving his own niche

For many youngsters who are trying to achieve the ultimate goal of stardom there is one major driving force that pushes them; passion. The desire to strive for greatness through hard work and dedication is the bedrock for every talent looking to sign their name in history.

Akinsola Usman Olamide, who is also known popularly be his moniker, ‘Hussy’ on the music scene is an Afro pop artiste who hails from Ogun State.

The afro pop singer and song writer has a drive for greatness and this is evident in the amount of effort and passion the youngster displays whilst creating his songs with the thought of his fans as a priority. Growing up he loved Fuji music and live band and has infused them perfectly into his music, thereby delivering a blend of afro and Fuji together.

Hussy is an unsigned artist who is part of a band called the Butterfly Gang which already has a number of songs that can best be classified as a street favorite. The afro pop youngster is looking to further move his career after releasing his latest song late last year titled: ‘Hello’. The break through song has more positives about it and is still making waves amongst fans and music lovers till date.

Hello can be identified as a stepping stone for Hussy as a result of all the positives attached with the song and the wide spread recognition which the single has acquired in the short space of its release, drawing attention street wise and amongst the domestic music sphere.

Hussy’s hardwork and dedication seems to have found a new level as the afro pop wiz kid embarks on a solo acquisition of stardom and music making.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...