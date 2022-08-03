Business

HY: Dangote Sugar posts N29:73bn profit

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria’s largest sugar refinery, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, has recorded a profit before tax (PBT) of N29.73 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2022. According to the refiner’s unaudited results posted on the portals of the Nigerian Exchange, PBT rose by N10.97 billon compared to N18.76 billion recorded at the corresponding period in 2021. Review of the results indicated that profit after tax (PAT) rose by N7.63 billion, to N20.24 billion in contrast to N12.61 billion in the 2021 half year. Revenue was up by N53.51 billion, increasing to N185.46 billion compared to N131.95 billion at the same period last year.

Gross profit maintained the same upswing, rising from N28.60 billion to N38.82 billion. Group Managing Director, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Ravindra Singhvi, in his remarks, attributed the positive results to key trade interventions introduced during the year and positive market responses.

He said: “Our impressive performance in the half year demonstrates our resilience in the face of prevalent challenges, which rightly reflected in strong topline growth shown in the financial results.” Dangote Sugar Refinery has continued to implement its sugar backward integration projects plans and the enhancement of its Outgrowers Scheme to support the economic growth of the immediate communities. The aim is to develop a robust outgrower scheme with about 5,000 outgrowers when the projects have fully taken off, in addition to the achievement of other targets of its Sugar for Nigeria Project plan.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Standard Alliance posts 78.98% drop in profit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Standard Alliance Insurance Plc has released its first financial statements since 2018 with the first quarter profit after taxation dropping by 78.89 per cent.   According to notice to Nigerian Exchange Group, the profit declined from N406.403 million in Q1’18 to N85.411 million in the period under review.   The company also report a drop […]
Business

Adopt corporate governance, Edun charges SMEs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

First female Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mrs. Yemisi Edun, has charged corporate organisations, particularly micro-businesses, to adopt sound corporate governance practices in order to stand the test of time.   She made this call as the guest speaker at the inaugural Corporate Governance and Enterprise Development Conference organised by H. Michael […]
Business

Maritime to lead Nigeria out of oil dependence

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)has said that maritime could offers Nigeria a substantial substitute in the country’s economic diversification drive.   Its Director-General, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said that the maritime had enormous potential to drive sustainable development in Nigeria, with huge investment opportunities in shipbuilding and repairs, offshore/floating spare parts sales and maintenance, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica