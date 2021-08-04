Hybe- the mystery box company looking to break the monotony of online shopping.

Bored of sitting at home and scrolling through your Instagram feed? Would you like to bring back the element of surprise in your life and break free from the algorithm which has apparently figured out all about you? Well then, Hybe is exactly what you require.

Established in 2018 Hybe is one of the biggest contenders in the mystery box market.

However, there is a big twist that sets them apart from others and makes them the number one choice for anyone interested in getting themselves a mystery box.

Hybe is managed by Chris Berry who is a serial entrepreneur since 2014. In Chris’s words, Hybe has a very bright future especially with the way the world is evolving.

“We understood from the start that we needed to differentiate Hybe from competing platforms; partly to stand out from the crowd, and partly because other mystery box platforms inspire low shopper confidence.

To achieve this, we emphasised the provably fair technology that forms the basis of shopping on Hybe. Later, we focused on our Value Guarantee system, which ensures that the lowest-value product in any given box will always match or exceed the price of the box itself.”, he says.

Chris Berry has essentially figured out the way to promote Hybe. As we all know influencers play a big role in the success of a brand nowadays.

This is why my Hybe has partnered up with some of the biggest names in the industry such as Mike Majlak, Ace Family, Prettyboyfredo, Lance Stewart, and Robin Birrell, all of whom have several millions of subscribers on their social media platforms.

With their help, Hybe has over 1 million active clients to date and is on track to double this number within the third quarter of this year.

Hybe themselves are not doing too shabbily on Instagram and Twitter where they both have over a hundred thousand followers.

Hybe has put a smile on more than 6 million mystery box owners faces and is looking to more than double this value by the end of 2022. With a goal in mind of being a suitable alternative to existing online retailers, Hybe has surely taken advantage of the growing demand for gamified shopping.

There is a lot more to know about Hybe. We hope that you will check the mouth on the links given below. Who knows maybe you will be pulled in as well to the world of mystery boxes!

Website-

Twitter- https://twitter.com/hybecom

Instagram- https://instagram.com/hybecom?utm_medium=copy_link

Facebook- https://m.facebook.com/hybecom

Discord- https://discord.com/invite/enEF2WR

