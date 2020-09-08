Hyde Energy deepens investment in Nigeria

Hyde Energy Limited, a global petroleum trading company with a downstream network in Nigeria, has deepened its investments in the Nigeria’s oil industry. The company, which said this in a statement, noted that it has unveiled its brand of automotive lubricant products in the country.

“The announcement which was made at their stakeholders’ forum held recently in Lagos solidifies the company’s efforts towards expanding its footprint in Nigeria,” the statement read. “The forum had key stakeholders including trade partners, distributors, auto garages, haulage companies and spare parts dealers in attendance and provided an opportunity for industry players to discuss global best practices and trends as well as explore the issues and opportunities within the oil and gas sector.

“During the forum, Hyde Energy presented its lubricants range that cuts across synthetic, multigrade and monograde oils to industrial oils and greases. “The lubricants are formulated and blended to the highest standards to meet the needs of consumers across Sub-Saharan Africa for use in their industrial and transport machines including but not limited to petrol and light diesel engines, industrial and heavy-duty diesel engines and special purpose engines.”

Commenting on the launch of the lubricant product range, the Chief Executive of Hyde Energy, Oladimeji Edwards, according to the statement, said, “Hyde Energy was established in 2012 as an indigenous global petroleum company to meet the growing energy needs of Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. In line with our vision to enrich customer experience, we commenced operations with a view to ensuring quality and excellence in the products and service delivery we provide to all stakeholders.

“We have now expanded our portfolio and network to ensure we are providing revolutionary solutions and creating value throughout the oil and petroleum products value chain as we provide energy to keep you going from one day to the next,” Edwards added.

Also commenting at the forum, the Regional Sales Manager and Head of Lubricants, Hyde Energy, Victor Nwakaku, said that product and service offerings at Hyde Energy were designed based on the company’s deep understanding of the costumers and operating environment. He further said:

“At Hyde Energy, we have a strong belief that using the right lubricant is a vital element in auto care, this is why we have devoted our time, expertise and innovation to creating a high-quality range of lubricants suitable for all kinds of petrol and diesel automobile engines.

“These lubricants are manufactured under the highest quality conditions using materials that meet global standards. We are confident in introducing the newly launched Luminor and Maximus series to the market, because they were conceived as industry solutions which will guarantee optimum engine performance.”

