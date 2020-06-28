Business

Hydrographers partner Navy, provide geospatial solutions to Mariners

ydrographers in the country are partnering with the Nigerian Navy (NN), to enhance effectiveness of the Autonomous Technologies and provided Marine geospatial solutions to mariners in the most acceptable standard.

 

 

This was the highpoint of the World Hydrographic Day (WHD), themed; Hydrography – Enabling Autonomous Technologies, celebrated in Nigeria by the Nigerian Hydrographic Society (NHS) in Lagos.

 

 

Speaking during the event, President of Nigerian Hydrographic Society, Rear Admiral Chukwuemeka Okafor, said: “We must start looking at optimising the use of these technologies now and in the coming years, so that we can continue to provide marine geospatial solutions to mariners in the most acceptable standard.

 

 

“The use of Autonomous Technologies, like the Autonomous Surface Vehicles (ASV), Autonomous Hitch Underwater Vehicles (AUV) and even flying drones to capture high accuracy; high-resolution bathymetry data for near shore and coastal environments.

 

 

Admiral Okafor, urged the stakeholders in the profession of hydrography in Nigeria, not to relent in ensuring the maintenance of the right professional ethics and standards in their survey practice.

 

 

“As we prepare to work in the most treacherous weather and ocean, as well as economic conditions in the coming year and beyond, let us endeavor to update, survey skills and equipment, so as to remain relevant in the ever evolving hydrographic technologies.”

 

 

He noted that in recent times, the Nigerian Navy Hydrographic Office (NNHO) has ramped up its hydrographic capabilities with several first-of-its-kind products to support Nigeria’s Blue Economy project, saying the feat completed Nigeria’s hydrographic capacity development as required by the IHO.

 

 

