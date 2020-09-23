Hymnodia Season 2: How Ediomo Akpan emerged winner

Hymnodia Season 2, the triple E, entertainment, education and edification, reality TV show built around hymns and worship has come to a spectacular (hymntacular) end with Ediomo Akpan emerging the winner (Hymnodian) of the grand prize of an Asaph (a specially designed award named after David’s chief musician), a brand-new car and N5 million.

The grand finale, known as Hymncert, was held in grandeur penultimate Sunday, in Lagos.

Due to prevailing circumstances of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Hymncert was not open to the general public like before. However, what it lost in crowd, was more than gained in glamour and hymntainment (entertainment).

Minstrel Sarah Thompson set the tone for the evening with her soulful rendition of worship songs which got the few guests lifted in spirit and soul, after which came the battlenodia (battle) for the prize.

Five contestants (Hymntestants) made it to the Hymncertbutonly four contended for theprize. The two Hymntestants with the lowest votes, Johnson “Json” Ikpeama and Yinka Odunayo, engaged in a contest for the judges to decide who would join the trio of Frank Okoye, Duke Asuquo and Ediomo Akpan in the grand finale, a situation that saw Odunayo outwitting her counterpart in a fierce battlenodia of hymns.

Other highlights of the show were the performances made by The boldone@ DemiladeAdepega and the legendary Kunle Batik, who thrilled the audience to melodious tunes with their saxophones.

The Hymncert proper started with Duke’s rendition of “Conqueror through the Blood” and followed by Ediomo’s performance of “Christ Our Mighty Captain”.

Part one of the hymncert was Victory hymns all the way then followed by the Pidgination of hymns segment. Returning Hymntestant, Stephen Nwosu, in his melodious voice also featured, singing and dancing with his performance of “Gukongozigi”, – Count Your Blessings in Igbo.

After the performances, came the moment of truth, as Gbenga Badejo & Company, the collation agency handed the results to the host, the Dean of the Hymnstitute (show’s house), Ben Ogbeiwi, who kept the guests longing to know the Season 2 Hymnodian.

Frank Okoye was declared the 3rd runner-up, Yinka Odunayo the 2nd runner- up, while the moment of truth for the real winner was held in a little suspense, which kept the audience eager to know what would follow.

Duke and Ediomo were invited by the Dean to join him on the diamond platform and there was palpable tension and anxiety in the hall. The two men standing were visibly gripped by tension and the Dean allowed it to build by inviting the dignitaries who would present the prizes onto the stage before announcing the winner.

Pastor Kenny Folarin of Day Star Christain Centre was to present the Asaph, The Very Reverend Olushola Makinde to present the car key while the Producer and Executive Producer, Kufre and Mrs Ezinne Kufre-Ekanem were to present the N5million cheque.

With all the dignitaries on stage, the Dean of the Hymnstitute and Host for the Show, Dean Ben Ogbeiwi, bellowed ‘the winner and true Hymnodian of Season 2 is Ediomo’. The hall erupted with applause.

