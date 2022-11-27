Hymns, canticles, anthems boost Methodist Church Choir Festival

The carefully selected Hymns, Canticles and Anthems rendered in different local languages boosted to Methodist Church of the Trinity Tinubu, Lagos as it celebrated its 103rd anniversary Choir festival themed: Glory and Strength belong to God, held on Sunday in Lagos.

The Choir of Excellence of the Methodist Church of the Trinity Tinubu rendered in different local languages in Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa and Efik, amongst other ethnic languages.

After a break of the morning service, awards, donations and the processions of the choristers, the festival continued in the evening with real performances.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee, Dr. Faye Iketubosin, said “It is quite tough planning an event like this, even though “it is an annual event, we have precedent on how we have done it before.

“We don’t sing the same anthems to Canticles every year. It is always different. It always has a different theme. This year we have two traditional Yoruba renditions one of which was rendered this morning and the second for the evening session.”

“The 103rd edition features a mixture of classical and cultural renditions comprising hymns, chants and two festival anthems.”

On the challenges for this year’s anniversary, he said that the planning is a coordinated effort committee of eight people, thank goodness that we have zoom these days, if the group is to meet physically.

“We are able to meet on zoom and we put our ideas together and make it a little better than the previous year and at the end of the day it is very rewarding for us to see people who come to listen to us and enjoy in the presence of God.”

The Choirmaster Brig. Gen. Charles Adisa Bossman(Rtd.) said on theme “ Psalm 96:7 is one of the sanctuary psalms composed by King David which shows the Almightiness of God and reveals what should be the believer obligation to this almighty good God.

“All power belongs to God, normally we are strife to Him, all strength glory to God, we thank God that we have overcome COVID-19, there are a lot of turbulence in Nigeria we are still surviving.

“ Since 1919 we have been celebrating choir festivals annually, we pick themes that will reflect what is happening in the society and we also award for deserving choristers, and God has been seeing us through, it is not our own making to be standing.”

