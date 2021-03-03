Business

Hyosung launches branding campaign

HyosungTNS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyosung Corporation focused on Automated Teller Machines (ATM) and banking technology, has unveiled its multi-phase initiative that includes a redesigned global website, a branding campaign and an interactive customer experience center located in its North American headquarters , the company announced in a statement at the weekend. According to the statement, Hyosung TNS branding campaign encourages customers to experience and “be inspired” by the company’s solutionsdriven communication and to utilise technology within their own businesses. In addition to the branding campaign, the company launched a global website designed to indicate Hyosung’s technical contributions and products to the financial institution and retail industries.

The website also consolidates all previous regional websites into one site that includes a multi-language interface and an intuitive, interactive product catalogue. “In this rapidly changing global business environment, the needs of our customers have become more diverse,” Hyunsik Sohn, CEO and president of Hyosung TNS said in the statement. “In order to get a deeper understanding of our customers’ changing needs and to maximize their value, we are pursuing a large number of exciting innovations.

We are committed to continue listening to our customers’ voices and to dream big, solving any challenges along the way toward a better future together,” Sohn said. “We are ready to celebrate the grand opening of our new Customer Experience Center as part of our new headquarters,” Scott Hackl, executive vice president of North American Sales said in the press release.

“The CXC is a state-of-the-art facility that goes far beyond a traditional demo center. In addition to showcasing our latest retail and financial solutions, the CXC is designed so that we will spend valuable time with customers as they experience innovation that spurs strategic conversations,” Hacki added. Hyosung TNS’ multi-phase initiative follows a period of growth for the company as well as its company, which produced $13 billion in corporate revenue and more than 1,800 patents. Despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, Hyosung America achieved 3% revenue growth in 2020.

