News

HYPPADEC Commission takes off soon – FG

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi Comment(0)

The Federal Government has set machineries in motion to ensure the takeoff of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) with a view to addressing the perennial challenge of flooding and management of other ecological menace ravaging the people in the areas.

 

A statement by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, SA Media to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed that the Minister dropped the hint at the weekend, in Argungu while paying a sympathy visit to the people of Kebbi State over the recent flooding of many communities in the state.

 

According to the Minister, in the recent past Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Plateau and many other states of the federation have been experiencing annual flooding from the River Niger and its tributaries of the three hydroelectricity dams in Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro resulting to unquantifiable afflictions including loss of lives, property, agricultural produce, land degradation, shelters, farms and environments.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

More job losses looming, ABEOCCIMA tells Ogun residents

Posted on Author Femi Adediran

The Abeokuta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ABEOCCIMA) has warned that the increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff will lead to massive job losses, thereby increasing unemployment and crime rates in Nigeria. The president of ABEOCCIMA, Mr. Jare Oyesola, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph, said it was regrettable that […]
News

Senate summons minister, others over revenue leakages

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, resolved to block the country’s revenue loss from money laundering, tax evasion by international oil companies (IOCs) operating in the country, proceeds of corruption and other criminal activities involving illicit financial flows. The Senate took the decision following the consideration of a motion on “the need to review the domestic legal framework […]
News

400 Kebbi youths receive skills’ acquisition training

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

No fewer than 400 youths and 250 women in Bauchi State have undergone training in different skills in the state.   The gesture followed the high rate of unemployment in the country. The programme, which was organised by a member of the state House of Assembly in collaboration with Emjay Global Solutions, was held in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: