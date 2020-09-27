HYPPADEC Commission takes off soon – FG

The Federal Government has set machineries in motion to ensure the takeoff of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) with a view to addressing the perennial challenge of flooding and management of other ecological menace ravaging the people in the areas.

A statement by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, SA Media to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed that the Minister dropped the hint at the weekend, in Argungu while paying a sympathy visit to the people of Kebbi State over the recent flooding of many communities in the state.

According to the Minister, in the recent past Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Plateau and many other states of the federation have been experiencing annual flooding from the River Niger and its tributaries of the three hydroelectricity dams in Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro resulting to unquantifiable afflictions including loss of lives, property, agricultural produce, land degradation, shelters, farms and environments.

