HYPPADEC flags off construction of N212m 570-metre erosion control work in Kwara community

Hydroelectric Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), has flagged off construction of 570 metre drainage/dykes/erosion control works worth N212 million at the Patigi General Hospital in the Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, the Managing Director of the Commission, Abubarkar Sadiq Yelwa, said the Commission has as a special area of concern the tackling of ecological problems, especially the prevention and control of flood and other environmental hazards.

Yelwa, who said the Patigi projects are of strategic importance to the Commission, added that lack of drainages and dykes have multiple inherent negative effects on communities and the people.

He said: “It results not only in flooding which in turn could lead to loss of lives and properties and spread of diseases, but also reversing government’s efforts especially in terms of infrastructural development.

“Among other things, for example, it causes deterioration of roads and other critical infrastructure like the General Hospital, Patigi. The importance of this project can, therefore, not be overemphasised.

“It should however be stated that drainages/dykes hardly endure without proper maintenance. One of the major challenges that governments face in terms of infrastructural development is in the tendency of people to reverse the efforts, either through lack of maintenance or even through outright abuse and destruction.

“It is common in Nigeria to see people dumping refuse in drainages. This is highly uncalled for. I, therefore, charge all members of this community to contribute their respective quotas towards ensuring good maintenance of the drainage system.”

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of the area, the Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, urged the Commission to help intervene in the poor road infrastructure traversing the community.

