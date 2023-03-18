HYPPADEC intervention programme has reached 1,800 communities, says Yalwa

The Managing Director of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yalwa, has said that no fewer than 1,800 communities have benefited from its intervention programme across the country, noting that, ‘‘we are glad that we are making a significant impact to cushion the effect of difficulties faced by the people of HYPPADEC member communities.’’

The Managing Director who disclosed this while on an inspection tour of Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State to identify problems associated with its environmental crisis and possible areas of assistance, equally visited the Ata’Igala, Alaji Matthew Opaluwa Oguche-Akpa at his Palace in Idah and the Chairman of Ibaji LGA Traditional Council, Chief John Egwemi at Onyedega, headquarters of Ibaji to dialogue on the way forward for the success of HYPPDEC intervention scheme in their domains.

Yalwa, however, hinted that 70 communities in Ibaji riverine areas of the state will henceforth be granted special intervention privileges given their deplorable environmental location. The HYPPADEC boss who was in the company of his management team during the inspection said the commission has discovered that communities in the area have suffered untold hardship compounded by the previous flood disaster. “The findings of HYPPADEC had revealed that communities in Ibaji Local Government Area for decades have suffered untold hardship ranging from lack of access roads to inability to carry out development in the zone as a result of the impact of natural disasters such as heavy flooding and erosion menace being experienced on yearly basis. ‘‘This terrible situation has placed Ibaji LGA in a disadvantageous position as the worst heat in terms of natural calamities above other HYPPDEC member communities in Kogi State, hence our consideration to focus more on giving special attention and assistance to the zone. “In the course of our inspection, we have seen the deplorable condition of the access roads to Ibaji which is very pathetic. We will make our impact towards road rehabilitation as well as provision of boreholes, mitigation of devastating flooding among others to boost socio-economic activities in Ibaji and improve on the living condition of the people.’’

