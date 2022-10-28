Metro & Crime

HYPPADEC to empower 60,000 youths in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) is set to train and empower a total of 60,000 skilled and unskilled youths in Kwara State over the next five years.

In the same vein, the Commission will provide 250 housing units to those displaced by flood from riverine communities in the state.

The proposals were contained in HYPPADEC’s Medium Term Strategic Plan (HMTSP) 2022- 2027 presented at a stakeholder’s forum in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Friday.

Presenting the plan during the stakeholders meeting, HYPPADEC’s Consultant, Sam Juwl, said: “The 60,000 youths will be trained within the next five years to take them out of poverty.

“While non-graduates will be trained in vocations such as tailoring, paintings, among others, graduates on the other hand will be trained in advanced skills including ICT, installation of circuit camera television (CCTV) devices, solar panels installations, among others.”

In his contribution, HYPPADEC’s Managing Director, Abubakar Yelwa, disclosed that the Commission has gotten the approval of its Governing Board to provide 250 houses to people displaced by flood from riverine communities in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

2 killed, monarch escapes as rival cults clash in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

No fewer than two persons have been killed so far as the resurgence of cult wars in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area led to the sacking of Udianga Enem community forcing the Village head, Chief Mendie Josiah Udoekoriko, to flee his throne. It could be recalled that a pastor was killed around his palace area […]
Metro & Crime

‘Why we buried our 8 children without autopsy’

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Parents of the eight children found dead in a Lexus Spots Utility Vehicle at Adelayo Street, Jah-Michael Agunaje area of Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Lagos State, have explained why they had to bury theirchildrenwithoutautopsy.   A father to two of the diseased children, Mr. Ibrahim Jubril, said they decided to bury their children after a hospital where […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo resident doctors begin two-week strike

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State, Thursday began a two-week warning strike over a dearth of workers. The doctors decided to down tools after their general meeting. The Owo FMC ARD President, Olaopa Gideon said the strike became inevitable as they work “under dire stressful conditions”. According […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica