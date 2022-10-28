HYPPADEC to empower 60,000 youths in Kwara

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) is set to train and empower a total of 60,000 skilled and unskilled youths in Kwara State over the next five years.

In the same vein, the Commission will provide 250 housing units to those displaced by flood from riverine communities in the state.

The proposals were contained in HYPPADEC’s Medium Term Strategic Plan (HMTSP) 2022- 2027 presented at a stakeholder’s forum in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Friday.

Presenting the plan during the stakeholders meeting, HYPPADEC’s Consultant, Sam Juwl, said: “The 60,000 youths will be trained within the next five years to take them out of poverty.

“While non-graduates will be trained in vocations such as tailoring, paintings, among others, graduates on the other hand will be trained in advanced skills including ICT, installation of circuit camera television (CCTV) devices, solar panels installations, among others.”

In his contribution, HYPPADEC’s Managing Director, Abubakar Yelwa, disclosed that the Commission has gotten the approval of its Governing Board to provide 250 houses to people displaced by flood from riverine communities in the state.

