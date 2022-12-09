HYPPADEC to spend N1.7bn on rehabilitation of Kebbi water works

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has said it will spend N1.7 billion on the rehabilitation of the Yauri Water Works in Kebbi State. Managing Director Abubakar Yalewa said this yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen after a stakeholders’ meeting on the water project in Yauri.

“The commission will provide additional overhead tanks of one million litres each in addition to the existing ones and make access to the potable drinking water,” he said. Yalewa added: “The project would include not only rehabilitation of the treatment plant but also expansion and maintenance.” He solicited the support of the communities for safeguarding and maintaining the project after completion.

