Hyundai exports 1.04m passenger vehicles in 2020-21

Hyundai Motor India led the passenger vehicle (PV) exports from the country last fiscal year with dispatch of 1, 040,342 units to various overseas markets like Mexico, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

 

In a statement issued on Friday, the country’s second largest carmaker said during the period under review the company also exported vehicles to Nepal and Chile, among others.

 

“Despite numerous challenges emerging out of the global pandemic, uncertainty in various markets, restriction on imports and disruption in supply-chain, the company has continued to drive operational excellence to ensure customer satisfaction.

 

“An export of 1,040 342 units in FY2020-21 stands testament to our indomitable spirit,” Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO S S Kim said. It is a moment of great pride for Hyundai as it steps forward in the journey of making world class quality cars from India, he added.

 

“Our smart manufacturing processes have led us to maintain our leadership position in passenger vehicle exports and strengthened our commitment to make in India for the World,” Kim noted.

Hyundai surpassed the cumulative three million vehicle export milestone last year. The company currently exports 10 models, including Venue and Creta, to around 88 countries across five continents

