Hyundai IONIQ 5 redefines electric mobility lifestyle

Hyundai Motor Company has launched the IONIQ 5 midsize CUV during a virtual world premiere event.

As the first model in Hyundai’s new IONIQ brand dedicated to battery electric vehicles (BEV), IONIQ 5 sets the benchmark to redefine the electric mobility lifestyle with sustainable and innovative features. IONIQ 5 is built upon Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated BEV architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), enabling it to have unique proportions on an elongated wheelbase.

With E-GMP, IONIQ 5 offers innovative interior design with eco-friendly materials in many touchpoints, strong performance mated with ultra- fast charging and a Vehicle- to-Load (V2L) function as well as advanced connectivity and driver assistance features that will offer the ultimate incar experience while ensuring safety.

“IONIQ 5 will accommodate lifestyles without limits, proactively caring for customers’ needs throughout their journey,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer.

“It is truly the first electric vehicle to provide a new experience with its innovative use of interior space and advanced technologies.” Heralding a new era for EV design IONIQ 5’s progressive design represents a departure from past norms, exploring a new design freedom offered by a dedicated BEV platform.

By evoking the daring attitude of Hyundai Pony, the company’s first production car, IONIQ 5 highlights Hyundai’s 45-year journey to become a part of customer’s lifestyles, creating a common thread from past to present and future.

This is the redefinition of timeless design, a theme that will expand as the IONIQ lineup grows. IONIQ 5’s unique exterior design is characterised by the Pony-inspired profile over a 3,000-mm wheelbase.

This extended wheelbase requires a more sophisticated approach to translate this new proportion into a contemporary EV typology. The front of the car is equipped with Hyundai’s first clamshell hood that minimizes panel gaps for optimal aerodynamics.

The front bumper is defined by an eye-catching V-shape incorporating distinctive daytime running lights (DRLs) that provide an unmistakable light signature unique to IONIQ 5. These small pixel-like clusters also appear at the rear of the vehicle. On the sides, auto flush door handles provide clean surface styling and enhanced aerodynamic efficiency.

The front and rear forms of the vehicle merge together at its doors, offering another example of Hyundai’s ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design first seen on the all-new Tucson.

The strong C-pillar shape, inspired by Hyundai’s ‘45’ EV concept, gives IONIQ 5 a commanding presence clearly identifiable from a distance. Aero-optimized wheels further echo the Parametric Pixel design theme and are offered in a super-sized 20-inch diameter, the largest rims ever fitted to a Hyundai EV. These complete IONIQ 5’s perfected proportions, optimized for Hyundai’s E-GMP.

“A new mobility experience for the next generation—this was the mission from the first day we began this project, to look ahead towards the horizon, but stay fundamentally Hyundai,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center

