Business

Hyundai Motor sweeps iF Design Award 2021

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Hyundai Motor won 14 awards for design excellence at iF Design Award 2021, marking its seventh consecutive year of honors at the prestigious event The company won its third Gold award through the ‘Epit ultra-fast charger’

 

The company showed its range by winning design awards in categories such as product, communication, user interface, architecture, and professional concept Hyundai Motor Company triumphed at the worldrenowned International Forum (iF) Design Award 2021 this week with 14 awards for design excellence, including iF’s top Gold award for the ‘E-pit ultra-fast charger’ for electric vehicle (EV).

 

Hyundai Motor has now been honoured at seven consecutive iF Design Award events, including three coveted Gold awards, which go to only 75 of the best designs among nearly 10,000 annual entries.

 

Hyundai triumphs across various disciplines such as product, communication, user interface, architecture, and professional concept. In particular, the company is recognized for its brand communication design with  six awards in the communication category for the first time.

 

“This award is considered to be the part in which Hyundai has been fully recognized by global experts in the field of brand communication beyond product design,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor.

“In the future, we will strengthen our activities to build an innovative brand image through creative and sustainable customer experiences.”

 

For the Gold: E-pit ultra-fast charger Taking a rare Gold award, the ‘E-pit ultra-fast charger’ greatly improves user experience by solving several problems that are typically found in EV chargers such as bulky cables, complicated operation and service use, unclear charging status, hygiene (especially important during a pandemic) as well as production and maintenance.

 

Inspired by the pit stops of Formula One racing, Hyundai Design Center designed E-pit to offer fast, easy, convenient and premium services to EV customers.

 

It’s easy to use and provides a simple yet powerful design solution that considers a variety of things from hygiene to maintenance. “Innovative design comes  out when the designer focuses on the user’s experience as the top priority,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center.

 

“The E-pit design is the absolute result of our efforts to offer a new charging experience to customers.”

 

E-pit’s design considers various charging scenarios based on the Hyundai Motor’s human-centered philosophy. For example, its large roof provides a comfortable charging experience regardless of weather conditions.

 

Moreover, the auto-positioning feature, which automatically moves the charging cable, allows diverse charging positions for different vehicles.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

US to allow small drones to fly over people and at night

Posted on Author Reporter

  Small drones will be allowed to fly over people and at night in the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday, a significant step toward their use for widespread commercial deliveries. The FAA said its long-awaited rules for the drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles, will address security concerns by […]
Business

Kenzo founder, Kenzo Takada, dies of COVID-19 aged 81

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada has died in Paris after contracting Covid-19, a spokesperson has announced. He was 81. Takada, known best by his first name, was the first designer from Japan to break into the city’s exclusive fashion milieu in the 1970s. His prêt-à-porter designs with their trademark profusion of bright colours, […]
Business

CSR: GNI partners Ogun on security

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

O ne of the foremost underwriting firms in the country, Great Nigeria Insurance Plc., has partnered Ogun State Security Trust Fund as part of its strategic Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.     The company supported the Ogun State Security Trust Fund (OSTF) through donations in discharging its duty of securing the lives and properties […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica