Business

Hyundai Motors boss clinches Newsweek’s world’s greatest auto disruptors award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Hyundai Motor Group’s Executive Chair, Euisun Chung, has won the ‘Visionary of the Year’ award at the inaugural Newsweek World’s Greatest Auto Disruptors event. The World’s Greatest Auto Disruptors 2022 programme recognises agents of change in the automotive industry who are using technology in ways that will profoundly and positively impact people’s lives.

 

One of six awards conferred at the event, ‘Visionary of the Year’ is given to a leader who is taking significant actions to shape the future of the automotive industry now and over the next 30 years. Newsweek recognized Chung for his significant role in the rise of Hyundai and Kia in the global automotive industry.

Under his leadership and bold vision for the future, the Group is redefining what is possible in mobility, and providing greater freedom of movement for humanity through vehicle electrification, robotics and advanced air mobility (AAM).

“Today’s leading automakers are pushing the boundaries in ways that keep us moving and also capture the imagination. The disruptors on this list deserve to be recognized for pushing the industry forward, as well as for their leadership in responding to the challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

Receiving the award, Executive Chair Chung said: “On behalf of everyone at Hyundai Motor Group, I would like to thank Newsweek for these three prestigious awards.

They reflect the hard work of all our people and business partners, who are focused on transforming the Group into a smart mobility solutions provider with sustainability at the core of what we do. Their dedication to making disruptive technologies a reality is why I am here to share this honor.” He added: “I have always believed cars are a way to connect people.

There’s nothing more human than the insatiable desire to explore, to imagine and to make progress. Mobility quite literally brings people together. And when we work together, human beings are capable of extraordinary things.

“Hyundai Motor Group is committed to making our mobility vision a reality to benefit all humanity. We want to enable more time and more space for everyone to do what truly drives them.

Of course, Hyundai Motor Group cannot achieve this alone. I hope that our vision inspires the imaginations of talented people all over the world, and that they will join us in solving the greatest challenges facing humanity,” said Chung in finishing his speech.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Facebook, Comic Republic release ‘NoFalseNewsZone’ comic book

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Facebook and Comic Republic have announced the launch of ‘NoFalse- NewsZone’ online comic book, an exciting and educational comic series designed to help people think critically about the messages they see and read online. The series helps readers to identify false news and what they can do to help minimise its spread. According to a […]
Business

NSE: Sell pressure dominates market activities

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Investors lose N167bn The equities market, yesterday, closed lower to extend downturn as bears maintained their grip following the sell- off that was witnessed on most blue chip firms’ shares. The market breadth closed negative, recording 25 gainers against 21 losers. The All-Share Index dipped 319.08 basis points or 0.8 cent to close at 39,114.73 […]
Business

CSCS shareholders endorse N5.85bn dividend

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Shareholders in Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc. have approved N1.17 dividend per share payout to all qualified shareholders, who held the shares at the close of business on Monday, May 10, 2021. The AGM was held in Lagos while observing social distancing protocols and hygiene, as advised by relevant authorities in respect of COVID-19 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica