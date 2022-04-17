Hyundai Motors boss clinches Newsweek’s world’s greatest auto disruptors award

Hyundai Motor Group’s Executive Chair, Euisun Chung, has won the ‘Visionary of the Year’ award at the inaugural Newsweek World’s Greatest Auto Disruptors event. The World’s Greatest Auto Disruptors 2022 programme recognises agents of change in the automotive industry who are using technology in ways that will profoundly and positively impact people’s lives.

One of six awards conferred at the event, ‘Visionary of the Year’ is given to a leader who is taking significant actions to shape the future of the automotive industry now and over the next 30 years. Newsweek recognized Chung for his significant role in the rise of Hyundai and Kia in the global automotive industry.

Under his leadership and bold vision for the future, the Group is redefining what is possible in mobility, and providing greater freedom of movement for humanity through vehicle electrification, robotics and advanced air mobility (AAM).

“Today’s leading automakers are pushing the boundaries in ways that keep us moving and also capture the imagination. The disruptors on this list deserve to be recognized for pushing the industry forward, as well as for their leadership in responding to the challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

Receiving the award, Executive Chair Chung said: “On behalf of everyone at Hyundai Motor Group, I would like to thank Newsweek for these three prestigious awards.

They reflect the hard work of all our people and business partners, who are focused on transforming the Group into a smart mobility solutions provider with sustainability at the core of what we do. Their dedication to making disruptive technologies a reality is why I am here to share this honor.” He added: “I have always believed cars are a way to connect people.

There’s nothing more human than the insatiable desire to explore, to imagine and to make progress. Mobility quite literally brings people together. And when we work together, human beings are capable of extraordinary things.

“Hyundai Motor Group is committed to making our mobility vision a reality to benefit all humanity. We want to enable more time and more space for everyone to do what truly drives them.

Of course, Hyundai Motor Group cannot achieve this alone. I hope that our vision inspires the imaginations of talented people all over the world, and that they will join us in solving the greatest challenges facing humanity,” said Chung in finishing his speech.

