Hyundai Nigeria launches new high-tech Santa Fe, Elantra  

 Hyundai Nigeria Limited at the weekend launched both the new Santa Fe SUV and Elantra saloon into the nation’s market.

Compared with the models they replaced, the two vehicles come with improved styling, comfort, equipment and segment leading safety features.     

Addressing newsmen at a media launch held at the weekend at the Hyundai showroom, Victoria Island, Lagos, the company’s head of sales and Marketing, Mr. Gaurav Vashisht described the new Santa Fe as a product of continuous research into making Hyundai vehicles safer and more comfortable for customers.

Unlike its predecessor, the new Santa Fe provides ample seating for a family of seven and elevated the elegantly styled, high-technology SUV to another level, leading to a significant improvement in collision safety and maximizing vehicle stability on top of larger interior space.

 Vashisht stated, “Hyundai SANTA FE has made a brilliant start to the new year, gaining wide recognition by top tier global automotive awards, winning top titles in Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award, Large SUV of the Year at 2022 What Car? Award, and U.S. News 2022 Best Car for the Money, affirming the SANTA FE as an innovative choice among large SUVs in combining family convenience with adventurous unrivaled presence on the road.”

Being appraised as the best car for money, the SANTA FE has been successful in combining the quality and value measures as a modern day SUV. The New Santa Fe, coming to 2022 with a refreshed design from the exterior and interior, has also gained an array of novelty features and an enhanced dynamic driving experience, providing the balance of optimal performance and comfort, giving the driver the choice of driving modes that suite every road or driving situation, ensuring an unparalleled ride experience for both the driver of the different family members.

Vashisht stated further: “This wide recognition of Hyundai’s SANTA FE in the eyes of automotive experts and enthusiasts is a strong indication of the added value that the SUV is bringing to the market, having proven for many years now to be Hyundai’s potent class-leading contender in the large SUV segment across the world.”

The Fourth-generation SANTA FE , which came with a bold new design, and of the bouquet of “Smart Sense” safety features, boasts a strong stance with an overall Length of (mm)4,785 mm, and a Width of (mm)1,900 mm. The 2022 SANTA FE provides a wide choice of family-oriented features, starting from flexible seat variations. 2nd and 3rd Row Seats & Space, One-Touch Walk-in & Folding, and Smart Power Tailgate.

SANTA FE is among the safest in its class, receiving the maximum Five-Star safety rating from Euro NCAP safety assessment programme.

The All-new, 7TH generation, Hyundai Elantra has undergone significant changes, delivering the most progressive in-vehicle experience in its class.

Longer, wider and more aggressive than the sixth-generation model, the 2022 Elantra boasts a wide range of advanced technologies and features. It marks another step forward for the Elantra brand, which first hit the roads 30 years ago (1990).

Bringing the Elantra to life is the premium finishing to both the exterior and interior, reflected through Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity. The Elantra is also equipped with an elaborative design chassis, allowing the driver to experience the sporty feel of the design.

 

