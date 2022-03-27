Hyundai Nigeria launches new hightech Santa Fe, Elantra

Hyundai Nigeria Limited at the weekend launched both the new Santa Fe SUV and Elantra saloon into the nation’s market. Compared with the models they replaced, the two vehicles come with improved styling, comfort, equipment and segment leading safety features.

Addressing newsmen at a media launch held at the weekend at the Hyundai showroom, Victoria Island, Lagos, the company’s head of sales and Marketing, Mr. Gaurav Vashisht described the new Santa Fe as a product of continuous research into making Hyundai vehicles safer and more comfortable for customers.

Unlike its predecessor, the new Santa Fe provides ample seating for a family of seven and elevated the elegantly styled, high-technology SUV to another level, leading to a significant improvement in collision safety and maximizing vehicle stability on top of larger interior space.

Vashisht stated, “Hyundai SANTA FE has made a brilliant start to the new year, gaining wide recognition by top tier global automotive awards, winning top titles in Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award, Large SUV of the Year at 2022 What Car? Award, and U.S. News 2022 Best Car for the Money, affirming the SANTA FE as an innovative choice among large SUVs in combining family convenience with adventurous unrivaled presence on the road.”

Being appraised as the best car for money, the SANTA FE has been successful in combining the quality and value measures as a modern day SUV.

The New Santa Fe, coming to 2022 with a refreshed design from the exterior and interior, has also gained an array of novelty features and an enhanced dynamic driving experience, providing the balance of optimal performance and comfort, giving the driver the choice of driving modes that suite every road or driving situation, ensuring an unparalleled ride experience for both the driver of the different family members.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...