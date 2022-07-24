Business

Hyundai Q2 profit jumps 59% as chips crunch eases

Hyundai Motor posted a rise of 59 per cent in second-quarter profit as a weak won currency lifted the value of overseas earnings and demand stayed strong for the South Korean automaker’s high-margin SUVs. Net profit climbed to $2.13 billion for the April-June period.

“A robust sales mix of SUV and Genesis luxury models, reduced incentives from a lower level of inventory, and a favorable foreign exchange environment helped lift revenue in the second quarter, despite the slowdown in sales volume amid an adverse economic environment,” Hyundai said in a statement at the weekend.

The strong results come amid an easing of a global chip shortage, which helped Hyundai resume overtime and weekend shifts at its domestic plants, offsetting lost vehicle production caused by a nationwide trucker strike in June.

“After nearly two years of chip shortages, automakers, including Hyundai, are getting enough chips to produce at nearly full capacity,” said Lee Jae-il, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

 

