Hyundai set to launch seven new cars, SUVs

The South Korean automotive giant, Hyundai Motor Company is set to begin the new year with a bang. The company reportedly would be unveiling as well as launching a new vehicle at the 2023 Auto Expo.

As per the reports, the company also offers an extensive launch schedule for the entire 2023 calendar Year. Hyundai would be launching around 7 new cars in 2023 of which a few would be sedans, SUVs and also hatchback along with two EV’s. Ioniq 5 First off in the list of the forthcoming launches from Hyundai, we would see the official launch of the premium all electric crossover-Ioniq 5.

The company recently announced the commencement of reservation for the model. Internationally, there are two battery pack options for the Ioniq 56, a 58-kWh single motor arrangement with 169 horsepower and a stated range of 383 kilometres, and a 325 horsepower twin motor 72.6kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 481 kilometres.

Advanced heads-up displays, remote parking assistance, dual-zone climate control and level 2 ADAS are just a few of the EV’s standard out features. 2023 Creta Facelift Hyundaiis one of the most popular SUVs, the Creta is all set to receive a yet another facelift. Officially, Hyundai, has launched the Creta Facelift in varied international markets, including South Africa, Thailand and Indonesia.

The facelifted SUV would have numerous visual improvements over the outgoing model while maintain the same mechanical specification With regards to changes, the front fascia of the mid-size SUV would be changed entirely and presently will now heavily resemble its elder sibling the Hyundai Tucson. It would also follow Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness, design direction.

The new parametric front grille covers a major part of the front fascia and the LED DRLs are well integrated into the fin-shaped elements. Apart from the front not a whole lot of changes are expected in the upcoming SUV. Micro -Rival -Punch Rival Hyundai is getting ready to introduce a new mini-SUV to compete with the likes of the wildly successful micro–SUV Punch.

As per the reports, the Hyundai mini-SUV has been spotted doing test drives in South Korea, which was prompted the return this new product to India. Recently, a test vehicle for the aforementioned SUV was spotted parked in a parking lot draped in a heavy camouflage. The little SUV would be positioned below Hyundai’s Venue Subcompact SUV.

As per the rumors, the Hyundai would be showcasing it during the 2023 Auto expo. If it does, we might anticipate the debut of this micro-SUV in India, around the 2nd half of 2023. It would be unveiled as the Tata Punch and Citroen C3’s main competition. 2023 Verna Facelift Next up in the pipeline would be 2023 Verna facelift.

This all-new Verna this time will be having a radical shift with regards to its exterior as well as interior design and it could become a big hit for the brand. This is all new Verna, has already been spotted road testing in India, for quite some time now and recently the interior of this forthcoming sedan has been caught in the camera.

As per the recent information, the all-new Hyundai Verna would be the final diesel car in the C-segment, decreasing segment threatened by the rising dominance of small SUV’s . HYundai would be able to retain its 1.5 litre 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine, but with its new emission equipment to fulfil the Real Time Driving Emissions (RDE)standards that will go into effect in the year, 2023. 2023 Aura Facelift Following the C-segment Verna’s launch Hyundai will most likely also launch the Aura facelift as well, with regards to changes, we can expect to witness only few alternations in the mildly popular compact sedan.

As per the reports the forthcoming sedan would be using the Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language, much like the revised Grand i10 Nios. It is also anticipated that the vehicle would sport brand new front grille, front bumper and also headlights. The automaker will replace the existing set of alloy wheels with the new one.

Meanwhile with regards to the drivetrain side of things, this new model portfolio would no longer offer a diesel engine and instead provide 83 horsepower, 1.2 litres of four-cylinder gasoline and 100 horsepower, 1.0 litres of three-cylinder gasoline. 2023 Grand i10 NIOS Facelift The facelifted model of the hatchback sibling of the Aura, the Grand i10 Nios is also on the launch list of the South Korean automaker.

As per the speculations, the Grand i10 Nios would be sporting a freshly styled front bumper, boomerang-shaped LED DRLs next to the bumper and the brand’s Sensuous Sportiness design language just like its sedan counterpart. Additionally, there would be few alternations within the cabin as well

The interior design as well as upholstery of the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios might also get few mild updates as well.

With regards to the powertrain, the Hyundai will not make any changes under the bonnet of this hatchback implying that it would still come with the 1.2L normally aspirated and 1.0L turbo petrol engines making 83bhp with 114Nm and 100bhp with 172Nm respectively.

There would be a CNG fuel variant available too. 2023 Kona EV Coming 2023, Hyundai would be introducing the newest iteration of its SUV, Kona. This SUV has been recently introduced by the company even in the international markets as well, based on how it appears, it has been significantly changed from the earlier model, with an entirely new appearance and enhanced amenities.

With Pixelated lighting, a set of distinctive 19-inch alloy wheels and a shut off air intake having pixel inspired designs, the Hyundai Kona EV would feature an extremely polaring design.

The new crossover is 25mm wider, 150 mm longer and it has got a wheelbase that is 60 mm longer than the outgoing model. The interior has also undergone a comprehensive makeover and it is heavily influenced by the Ioniq 5 EV.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...