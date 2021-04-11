Business

Hyundai, Shell to expand collaborations on clean energy solution

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Hyundai Motor Company signed a new five-year Global Business Cooperation Agreement with Royal Dutch Shell plc, the international energy company known as Shell — but this time with a clean mobility twist. The signing ceremony was held online at Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang, Korea.

 

“This time around we will join forces to drive positive change with clean mobility solutions that benefit all,” said Un Soo Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Operations Division of Hyundai Motor Company. “With Shell, we will be securing our competitiveness within the automotive industry, continuing our transition as a smart mobility solution provider.”

 

The agreement, which runs through 2026, marks the fourth extension of the partnership, but this time with a new focus on clean energy and carbon reduction in proactive response to market changes.

 

The new agreement finds Hyundai looking to increase eco-friendly production and continue its transformation as a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. Shell will also expand its role in providing Hyundai with cleaner mobility solutions.

“Accelerating the mobility sector to net zero will require collaborative pioneers willing to act now and establish the alignments needed to deliver a cleaner energy future,” said Carlos Maurer, Executive Vice President of Shell’s Global Commercial Business.

 

“We believe we can best enhance Hyundai’s customer service experiences by tapping our EV charging expertise and our deep insights gathered from daily interactions with motorists at our 46,000 retail sites globally.”

 

The partnership will undertake cooperative projects that reflect this new direction, including a plan to establish new type of service channels specialized for mobility service providers, primarily in Asia. Both companies will also discuss cooperation schemes for energy supply business, such as EV and FCEV charging services.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NSE defies COVID-19, thrives on low stock prices

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

…thrives on low stock prices Despite the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic, the stock market returned to positive route in Q2 as investors leveraged low prices of stocks. Chris Ugwu writes The Nigerian stock market, which closed negative during the first quarter of 2020 with a loss of about N1.858 trillion or 21 per cent, bounced back […]
Business

Fuel subsidy threatens Zambia’s IMF bailout plans

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Zambia’s move this month to further subsidise fuel prices highlights the government’s balancing act of seeking to retain power while convincing the International Monetary Fund (IMF)to approve a bailout before an election scheduled for August, Bloomberg reported yesterday.   According to the news agency, Zambia’s finance ministry removed a 16% value-added tax on gasoline and […]
Business

Dollar bides time before services data after labour market rebound

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar was largely steady on Monday as investors soaked up last week’s strong U.S. employment report and looked ahead to data on the U.S. services sector for affirmation of a solid economic rebound from the coronavirus shock. The greenback posted its best quarter against major currencies in almost three years in January-March thanks […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica