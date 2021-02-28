I advocate for government to subsidise sanitary pads –Momoh Saadatu, MEGN winner

Momoh Saadatu is the crowned winner of 2020/2021 Most Elegant Girl in Nigeria. The Beauty Queen who is presently studying Social Development in Plateau State Polytechnic, Plateau State, is planning to help distressed young girls as her pet project. In this interview with Ifeoma Ononye, she speaks about her interest in different careers and why insecurities keep escalating in

Attention was drawn to your pet project which you said would be rolled out sometime soon. You were talking about giving out sanitary pads to secondary school pupils and we would like to know if there were experiences that is making you passionate about this pet project?

We all know that the economic situation in Nigeria is already bad enough and its sad to realize that a lot of women and young girls can’t even afford something as basic as a sanitary pads

. So I mapped out a plan to do the best I can to ensure as many girls as possible get access to sanitary pads. I choose to distribute sanitary pads to school children because in many occasions, girls have had to stay home and miss school because their flow is too heavy for the materials they use for their menstrual period.

It may be shocking but very true that there are still many, thousands of young girls that still cannot afford sanitary pads. Many use rags and torn wrappers which they wash and keep after use for another month cycle.

Considering the hygienic level, it is not good. If these rags are infected, it can lead to infectious diseases. Some of these young girls find themselves in communities, creeks where they have little or no access to medical checkup to know when they have medical emergency. This is why I am passionate about giving out pads. At least, we can educate them on why they need pads and not rags.

There are several bizarre stories of girls getting infection which was not treated due to this and it resulted to permanent damage. If we women should speak about one thing that Government has to subsidise, it should be sanitary pads. As little as many may think it is, it takes many out of many women’s pay check every month.

Let’s not talk of what those that cannot afford it go through, because it is a story for another day. Other pet pet projects I am planning to execute by May, 2021. I am planning on visiting primary schools and also helping the poor to pay school fees and distribution of food items, and other materials for the widows.

You were crowned winner of Most Elegant girl in Nigeria, 2020, tell us how that moment felt..

At first, I didn’t know how to put the happiness in words. I felt blessed because it was a dream come true for me. It was a joyful and one of the most special days for me.

The camping is usually fun and tedious, what was the most challenging moment for you in the camp?

Indeed, the camping was fun and tedious. It was tedious, in the sense that coming together to meet different individuals from different backgrounds and trying hard to work alongside with each other was not easy. The Morning exercises were one of my biggest challenges too, as I am not an exercise person. I have always loved a relaxed mornings but, those workout routines shook me out of my comfort zone.

Before signing up for the competition, were you into modeling before or was this Beauty contest your first?

Yes I have been into modeling since 2015 and still Modeling. I found myself in modeling through a friend who told me about my first pagent ( Miss Gama World). I fell in love with the career since then. What were your dreams as a growing up child? To be a doctor, lawyer, engineer….. While growing I had always wanted to be a Lawyer but as it’s said, change is the only constant thing in life, so I found myself into modeling and I must say I love what am doing.

Did your parents support your going into modeling or were they strict principled kind of parents?

Initially they were against my becoming a model because they have always wanted me to become a nurse but later due to so much convincing, proving I am good at modeling. I really had to prove myself to them many times. Prove that I can stand on my feet through modeling, at the end, they decided to support me. Now, they love what I am doing.

What made you not to become a nurse like your parents wanted?

B e – cause I never h a d passion for nursing. I don’t think I can stand the sight of blood.

Are you still studying or already a graduate?

I am still actually a student and currently studying Social Development in Plateau State Polytechnic, Plateau States.

What career are you planning on after handing over the crown?

Currently, I am the CEO of Sa’adatu integrated Concept and I am also a Chef and a stylist. So after handing over the crown, I will like to expand my business and go into other things like open a big Catering services firm and also a beauty House in future.

You are a chef too?

Yes I am a trained and a professional chef with Nine years experience. After my secondary school days, I didn’t sit at home waiting. I launched myself into learning so many things. Tell us what you think about Nigeria’s insecurities situation? Insecurities in Nigeria is a threat to human existence.

Our leaders must address these challenges through finding ways to reduce poverty, unemployment. The gap between the rich and the poor is too far. The inequitable distribution of wealth among ethnic groups, nationalities is resulting to anger, agitation and violent crimes. This is the why we are having pockets of attacks here and there.

How do you think the insecurities can be reduced?

To help solve the security problem in Nigeria, that metamorphosed into Boko Haramram insurgence, kidnapping, and the likes, will need practical tactics. Serious intelligent information for security operatives.

To help reach this solution will include, to breach the gap of security intelligence that exist between the ordinary citizens and the various security agencies in Nigeria and many more. People should be able to trust security agents. This is our major problem. Many citizens have lost faith in our security operatives. They give them information and the informant ends up being the victim.

You are a very pretty lady, a lot of girls believe they don’t need to work but depend on a man as means of livelihood, do you believe in this notion and why

? No I don’t believe in this notion, because as a lady, it’s very important you work for every dime you spend because hard work pays and it’s paying for me. It’s dignifying too. I proud whenever I work hard and earn money.

