I almost had s*x with Chichi – Deji

Evicted housemate in Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level up edition, Deji, has reacted to the trending video of him being under the covers with Chichi. Deji revealed during his media rounds that he almost had sx with his lover as things got extremely intense between them that night. He explained that the s c e n e was a result of bei n g drunk after the Saturday Night Party. Deji further stated that it was not the first time things got intense between them but that particular day was eventful because it almost led to sx. According to him, he has no reason to lie about the act and would have stated it clear if he had s*x with Chichi. He plans to continue the relationship with her outside the house. Recall that Deji was evicted on Sunday after spending weeks in the house as a fake housemate and he publicly declared his love for Chichi who couldn’t hold back her tears when her lover was shown the exit door from Biggie’s house.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...