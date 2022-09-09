I almost had s*x with Chichi – Deji

Evicted housemate in Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level up edition, Deji, has reacted to the trending video of him being under the covers with Chichi. Deji revealed during his media rounds that he almost had sx with his lover as things got extremely intense between them that night. He explained that the s c e n e was a result of bei n g drunk after the Saturday Night Party. Deji further stated that it was not the first time things got intense between them but that particular day was eventful because it almost led to sx. According to him, he has no reason to lie about the act and would have stated it clear if he had s*x with Chichi. He plans to continue the relationship with her outside the house. Recall that Deji was evicted on Sunday after spending weeks in the house as a fake housemate and he publicly declared his love for Chichi who couldn’t hold back her tears when her lover was shown the exit door from Biggie’s house.
Related Articles
Alibaba thrills, cooks for fan on Urban Kitchen Show
Ace comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, professionally known as Ali Baba, thrilled televisions and particularly one of his fans as he is set to appear on year’s Christmas edition of Urban kitchen show, regarded a rebirth of culinary shows in Nigeria by pundits. As Urban Kitchen teams up with Power Oil on its fourth season, […]
Why I wrote ‘Finding Your She Spark’, by Ebbi
Yvonne Ebbi is an Oxford University alumnus, a TEDx Speaker, an author, image consultant and a social intelligence expert with specialty in personal branding, executive presence and business etiquette. She is the Lead Consultant of The Etiquette Place, a corporate finishing school changing the narrative in matters of executive intelligence, best practice and proper public […]
Lateef Livespot X Festival returns Adedimeji confirms wedding plans
After years of denying their romantic relationship, prominent actor and Ayinla super star, Lateef Adetona Adedimeji, has confirmed wedding plan with colleague, Adebimpe Oyebade. In a chat with Saturday Telegraph, Adedimeji confirmed that it is true he is ready to marry his lover of many years in a glamorous event slated for December 22 in […]
