Arts & Entertainments

I almost passed out filming Omo Ghetto: The Saga – Funke Akindele

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele, has said that she almost passed out during the production of ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga‘, her hit project. The movie, released last year, was a sequel to ‘Omo Ghetto’, a 2010 film directed by Abiodun Olarenwaju. In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the 43-year-old actress recalled playing multiple roles while filming the project and how it took a toll on her at a point. “I became the PA, makeup assistant, wardrobe manager. I styled the movie, designed the production, because this is what I live for.

I gave my everything to ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’. I had sleepless nights, swollen eyes,” she said. The actress and movie producer said shuffling in between roles required her to learn new things and constantly go beyond her capacity. “I trained for a month for all the fight sequences. I had to fight for a month with everybody.

I had to jog. I had to shed weight. I had to be in the picture. I was directing, acting- at some point, I almost passed out. They had to bring ice and put all over me,” she added. Since its release, the movie has continued to dominate numerous charts while also snagging positive reviews. In 2020, the movie surpassed ‘Fate of Alakada’ as the highest-grossing Nigerian film for the year. It also overtook ‘The Wedding Party’ to become the highest ever grossing movie in the Nigerian film industry after securing N468 million as of January 26, 2021. The project, co-directed by Akindele and JJC Skillz, is scheduled to hit Netflix on September 10.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Don Jazzy reacts to report claiming he was quizzed by DSS

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Nigerian record producer, singer, songwriter and CEO of Mavin Records, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has reacted to a report claiming he was quizzed by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) alongside Tiwatope Savage, known professionally as Tiwa Savage, singer, songwriter and actress. A report had swirled in the early […]
Arts & Entertainments

NAFEST: Benue places second in cultural quiz

Posted on Author Reporter

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi   Representatives of Benue State at the ongoing National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), holding in Jos, Friday, clinched the overall second position in the cultural quiz competition. Benue’s combination of Leo Ukase and Odu John Odu, SS2 and 3 students of Mt. St Gabriel, Makurdi, lost narrowly to their counterparts […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nigeria will be a better place if gospel artistes live up to their calling – Tobey Albert

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Adegunju Oluwatobiloba, better known as Tobey Albert isn’t a novitiate in the circle of gospel artistes. The recording and performing artiste told YUSUFF ADEBAYO about his musical sojourn while highlighting the prospects and challenges of the gospel music industry in Nigeria. Excerpts…           How would you describe your sound?   My […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica