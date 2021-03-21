I am a survivor of domestic violence –Elezieanya

Ebimoboere A. Elezieanya is the daughter of former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe and founder of Little Einstein Montessori Academy, a vibrant, dynamic and fast growing Montessori centre in the F.C.T. Ebi as she is fondly called separately heads “I teach Africa” initiative, an international non-profit organisation that seeks to build, encourage and inspire people, educating them through seminars, new media technologies and classroom contacts to push more education to the grassroot. The Masters degree holder in Business Management, international Relations and Politics from Hull University, is also a Co- founder of Wesurvived1, an advocacy group for survivors of domestic violence. In this interview with Ifeoma Ononye, she speaks about the biggest set backs in executing the law against domestic violence

First of all, we want to wish you a Happy International Women’s Day and Mothers Day celebration, we would love to know what the women’s day means to you? Thank you so much and a happy International Women’s Day to you too. International women’s day is a day the world stops to recognize the importance of women in the society and in leadership. This year’s theme reminds us of how important it is to lift all the limits placed on women. And I am very happy whenever this special day comes. It is always a reminder that a lot has to be done for women to keep moving forward.

Tell us about yourself ma, What was it like going up?

Being the first child, I found it quiet interesting to model the right character and choices for my younger ones. The burden of leadership began very early and I am grateful for that upbringing. Now I am glad I am married to a great man and father to my children,Okechukwu. I am presently giving the same upbringing to my sons, David and Daniel, and daughter, Tamara who are a constant source of love, joy and support to me.

Before you chose to become a voice for your gender, what other professions interested you?

I have always been passionate about women. My mother will always say if you empower a woman, you empower a community. Education is at the top of my priority, I cringe when I see children of school age not being able to go to school. This is why I set up Little Einstein Montessorri academy and Einstein International grade school in Abuja. The school also has a foundation ‘Iteach Africa’ that reaches out to children who are less privileged.

What prompted you to chose to become an advocate for your gender?

Firstly because I am a woman and secondly, we are all women with stories. Growing up I never had a limitation for what I wanted to reach for, it is therefore imperative to be a voice for the voiceless.

You just had the second edition of your Women Arise conference, tell us why you felt it was the right time to raise voices to save a lot of women?

The cont i n u o u s reports of violence a g a i n s t wome n i s so disturbing that it will take an insensitive person to not try to help. This year we are pushing to open a safe space for survivors of any form of violence.

Speaking about violence against women, gender based violence, many believe that there has been an increase during the coronavirus pandemic than ever before, What’s your point of view on this and why?

T h e numbers are alarming and I must s a y , s t a – tistics shows that 1 in 5 women will have at one time suffered some form of violence (now that is huge). The reasons are numerous and predominantly economical but there should be no justification for any form of violence.

You are very passionate about fighting gender based violence against women, have you had a previous experience or had someone close to you experience it?

Like I said we are all women with stories. Over 16 years ago a young man who had indicated interest in marrying me decided it was right to lift his hands against me. I am a survivor because as you can see a lot of victims are stuck in the cycle and some never get out. I got out and today I am 10 years in marriage with three wonderful children to a perfect gentle man who has allowed me to spread my wings and fly…

What do you believe is main set back in executing laws against violence against women?

We do not have a system that works in this country I believe. We have created systems and policies backed by culture so even when a crime has been committed our culture plays out by trying to settle it within the family.

It’s been mumbled that women take advantage of being part of the work force, some believe it opens avenues for adultery and sorts. As a woman how do you view on this?

I think this is absolute nonsense and a primitive way of thinking. If one talks about a woman working because she wants to commit adultery, there is a major problem of trust and the simple truth is that the couple should not be together, because it will definitely lead to insecurity w h i c h will lead to abuse.

